U.S. foreclosure activity continues to increase quarterly nearing pre-pandemic levels  (access required)

U.S. foreclosure activity continues to increase quarterly nearing pre-pandemic levels  (access required)

By: Staff Report December 20, 2022

ATTOM has released its Q3 2022 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — up 3 percent from the previous quarter and 104 percent from a year ago.  The report also shows there were a total of 31,836 U.S. properties with ...

