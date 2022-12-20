Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / New study shows companies how to attract, engage and retain quality employees post-pandemic (access required)

New study shows companies how to attract, engage and retain quality employees post-pandemic (access required)

By: Staff Report December 20, 2022

Dale Carnegie and Associates announces a new study that provides business leaders with a model for building a human-centered workplace that attracts and retains highly engaged employees in a post-pandemic world.  Researchers surveyed more than 6,500 full-time workers worldwide to examine the relationship between employee engagement and retention in this new era of employee empowerment. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo