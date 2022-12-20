Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / New report: employers and employees agree on post-pandemic return to office  (access required)

New report: employers and employees agree on post-pandemic return to office  (access required)

By: Staff Report December 20, 2022

Despite perceptions to the contrary, employers and employees are equally supportive of hybrid work, according to a report released by the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International. More than six in 10 members of each group want to be back in the office at least three to four days per week.  That's among the chief findings ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo