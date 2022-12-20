Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Getting involved in a ‘turnaround’ company (access required)

ENNICO: Getting involved in a ‘turnaround’ company (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico December 20, 2022

"I have been unemployed for some time and have come to the conclusion that corporate America no longer wants me. Recently I heard about a local manufacturing company that's fallen on hard times. Their once-popular product line is no longer in retail stores, the owners can't stand each other and the CEO has tons of credit ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo