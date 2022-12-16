Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Piedmont Lithium opens Cherryville office  (access required)

Piedmont Lithium opens Cherryville office  (access required)

By: Staff Report December 16, 2022

Piedmont Lithium, a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, has announced the opening of a new office located at 116 E Main Street, Suite 100 in Cherryville, N.C.  The space will serve as a hub for community engagement related to our proposed Carolina Lithium project as well ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo