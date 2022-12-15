Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report December 15, 2022

The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $10.6 million contract this week to Sealand Contractors Corp. of Midland to make improvements to the Interstate 485/N.C. 16 (Brookshire Boulevard) interchange, aiming to decrease delays on N.C. 16 through the intersection.  The project includes building additional northbound lanes on N.C. 16 through the interchange, improving the I-485 outer ...

