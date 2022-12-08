Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New model-based workflows, reality capture and extended file support in Autodesk Construction Cloud  (access required)

By: Staff Report December 8, 2022

Autodesk, Inc. has announced a suite of new capabilities across Autodesk Construction Cloud, making it easier for construction project teams to use and maximize the value of BIM from the office to the field. The enhancements provide all stakeholders with immediate access to model data and information that's relevant, empowering team members to simplify workflows and ...

