Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction bid prices jump in October amid mixed costs for materials  (access required)

Construction bid prices jump in October amid mixed costs for materials  (access required)

By: Staff Report December 8, 2022

A measure of construction contractors’ bid prices moved sharply higher in October as firms coped with ongoing supply-chain challenges and a tight labor market, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government data released today. Association officials said rising construction costs threatens to undermine demand for projects and urged administration officials to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo