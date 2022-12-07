Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / New National Safety Council data reveal need for expanding workplace mental health services and support  (access required)

New National Safety Council data reveal need for expanding workplace mental health services and support  (access required)

By: Staff Report December 7, 2022

The National Safety Council, the nation's leading workplace safety advocate, released Friday a new report finding that 50% of large employers (250+ employees) have observed an increase in mental health or impairment-related absences and incidents during the pandemic. The report was conducted as part of the work undertaken by its SAFER initiative, a comprehensive effort aimed at helping employers ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo