Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Crescent Communities unveils new details on Carson & Tryon (access required)

Crescent Communities unveils new details on Carson & Tryon (access required)

By: Staff Report December 7, 2022

  Crescent Communities, a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer, and operator of mixed-use communities, and Nuveen Real Estate have revealed new details on Carson & Tryon. This dynamic project is a 31-story mixed-use development positioned in Charlotte’s hottest development submarket, located between Charlotte’s energetic South End neighborhood and Uptown’s Central Business District. Carson & Tryon ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo