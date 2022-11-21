Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Will we reach the point where jobsites are autonomous? Stay tuned.

Will we reach the point where jobsites are autonomous? Stay tuned.

By: Staff Report November 21, 2022

By the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)  It’s hard to ignore the increasing attention autonomous construction equipment is receiving.  Heavy equipment autonomy announcements in just the past year include:  SafeAI and Obayashi Corporation demonstrating a retrofitted autonomous Cat 725 articulated truck.  Shantui developing an unmanned dozer  SRI International’s video on its prototype robotic excavator  Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI) partnering with Epiroc ...

