Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / The Annex Group announces plans for Union at Tryon, a new affordable housing community in Charlotte  (access required)

The Annex Group announces plans for Union at Tryon, a new affordable housing community in Charlotte  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 21, 2022

   The Annex Group has announced plans to develop a new affordable housing community in Charlotte, North Carolina. Union at Tryon will feature 200 units with studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments that will target households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). The community will be located on more than seven ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo