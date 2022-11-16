Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Inside Tract / Inflation affecting corporate real estate decisions  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 16, 2022

A new survey conducted by CoreNet Global, the premier association for corporate real estate professionals, has found that the high inflationary environment is having an impact on corporate real estate decision making.  According to the survey, 62 percent say that the current rate of inflation is having an impact on real estate decisions.  Of those:  More than ...

