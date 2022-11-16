Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Arden 55+ living announces groundbreaking in indian land community  (access required)

Arden 55+ living announces groundbreaking in indian land community  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 16, 2022

Arden, an innovative brand of 55+ active adult living communities, recently announced its newest Charlotte area location, Arden at Indian Land, which has broken ground. Upon completion, Arden will also be the operator of this active adult community. The company is also expanding its footprint in Charlotte with three other confirmed locations in Matthews, Huntersville, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo