Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / 32 states add construction jobs even as labor shortages hold back larger gains  (access required)

32 states add construction jobs even as labor shortages hold back larger gains  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 16, 2022

Thirty-two states added construction jobs between August and September and an equal number boosted construction employment during the past twelve months, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released by the Associated General Contractors of America today. Association officials said the job gains were welcome news but that significant labor shortages in the industry likely ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo