Rashaan Peek named Charlotte Center City Partners’ (CCCP) Chief of Staff  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 10, 2022

Charlotte Center City Partners CEO Michael Smith is pleased to announce that Rashaan Peek has accepted the position of Chief of Staff for Charlotte Center City Partners. Rashaan began her new role in September.  Rashaan is a member of the Executive Leadership Team and brings her leadership skills to enterprise decision-making on behalf of the organization. ...

