Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: When an LLC makes a ‘Subchapter S’ election  (access required)

ENNICO: When an LLC makes a ‘Subchapter S’ election  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico November 10, 2022

         "I have operated a service business for the past few years as a limited liability company (LLC) and have been quite successful.         My accountant is recommending that I change my LLC so it's taxed like a subchapter S corporation. I understand she is trying to save me money on taxes by ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo