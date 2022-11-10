Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Construction adds 19,000 employees in September as low unemployment drives sector's largest wage increase for hourly workers in 40 years  (access required)

Construction adds 19,000 employees in September as low unemployment drives sector’s largest wage increase for hourly workers in 40 years  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 10, 2022

The construction industry added 19,000 employees in September as it boosted wages for hourly workers at the fastest rate in 40 years, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of new government data. Association officials said that even with the pay raises, many contractors are still having a difficult time finding ...

