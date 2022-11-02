Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Mortgage rates slow their upward trajectory (access required)

Mortgage rates slow their upward trajectory (access required)

By: Staff Report November 2, 2022

Freddie Mac has released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.94 percent.  “Mortgage rates slowed their upward trajectory this week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage continues to remain just shy of seven percent and is adversely impacting the housing market in the form ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo