Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction input costs jump 12.6 percent year-over-year despite dip in september as most materials post double-digit increases over 12 months  (access required)

Construction input costs jump 12.6 percent year-over-year despite dip in september as most materials post double-digit increases over 12 months  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 2, 2022

The price of materials and services used in nonresidential construction jumped 12.6 percent in September from a year earlier despite a dip of 0.2 percent last month, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government data released today. Association officials note that the construction industry was suffering the most from inflation, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo