$1.5M capital investment comes to renovate Willow Grove  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 2, 2022

Willow Grove, a Holiday by Atria independent living community in Matthews, has kicked off a new $1.5 million renovation project for capital upgrades in design and amenities. The upgrades are designed to transform the community’s appearance and function, all geared toward fostering the social connections that help older adults live life to the fullest. The ...

