Home / Inside Tract / Taylor Morrison announces Terraces at Farmington from the $400s (access required)

Taylor Morrison announces Terraces at Farmington from the $400s (access required)

By: Staff Report October 26, 2022

Taylor Morrison has announced sales are underway for Terraces at Farmington, a townhome community within the larger Farmington master-planned development. Located off I-485, about 30 minutes northeast of Charlotte, Terraces of Farmington features approximately 130 two-story townhomes priced from the $400s.  “Terraces at Farmington offers a unique and exciting opportunity for walkability and convenience in Harrisburg,” said Andrew Bodary, Taylor ...

