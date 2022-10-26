Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Novak / NOVAK: Remote work has changed communication  (access required)

NOVAK: Remote work has changed communication  (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak October 26, 2022

         Q: Our entire company has been working remote since March 15, 2020. We have resorted mostly to texting because it is much faster and more efficient than sending an email and waiting for an answer. It allows us to get work done more quickly.         Someone complained about being texted often, so ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo