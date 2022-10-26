Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Mortgage rates resume their climb  (access required)

Mortgage rates resume their climb  (access required)

By: Staff Report October 26, 2022

Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.92 percent.   “Rates resumed their record-setting climb this week, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reaching its highest level since April of 2002,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “We continue to see a tale of two ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo