By: Staff Report October 26, 2022

University City Partners is excited to announce the approval of a new and relocated University City Regional Library. The Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the $39.6M development. The library, scheduled for completion by the spring of 2025, will accompany development of University Place near the lake and boardwalk off of ...

