Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Solve Industrial to open new distribution facility, expand headquarters in Steele Creek company to add 60 new jobs  (access required)

Solve Industrial to open new distribution facility, expand headquarters in Steele Creek company to add 60 new jobs  (access required)

By: Staff Report October 20, 2022

Solve Industrial Motion Group, a leading provider of high-quality power transmission and industrial-grade products, will open a new state-of-the-art distribution center, expanding its Charlotte headquarters and distribution operations.  Solve is investing over $34 million into a 282,000 square foot build-to-suit facility that will house its headquarters and distribution operations. The new site is located off Westinghouse ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo