Skyla Credit Union unveiled as the new name for Charlotte Metro Credit Union and Premier Federal Credit Union   (access required)

By: Staff Report October 20, 2022

Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union (CMCU), a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Charlotte, has announced Skyla Credit Union as the new name for the institution. This rebrand is a result from Premier Federal Credit Union’s (PFCU) 2021 merge into Charlotte Metro. The Skyla brand, with the tagline “Believe in Better,” represents the personal, genuine way the ...

