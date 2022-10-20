Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Inside Tract / Salary increase budgets reach 20-year high  (access required)

Salary increase budgets reach 20-year high  (access required)

By: Staff Report October 20, 2022

WorldatWork's "2022-23 Salary Budget Survey" revealed that salary increase budgets reached their highest level in 20 years. Salary increase budgets in the United States rose to an average of 4.1% in 2022 with a 3.8% median and are projected to be at a 4.1% average in 2023.  Now in its 49th year, WorldatWork's Salary Budget Survey is the longest-running survey ...

