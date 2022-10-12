Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report October 12, 2022

Key Highlights  Pending home sales waned for the third consecutive month, down 2.0% from July.  For the second month in a row, pending sales retreated in the Northeast, Midwest and South, while the West, again, registered a small increase.  Compared to the previous year, contract signings retracted by double-digit percentages in each region.  Pending home sales ...

