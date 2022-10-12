Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Novak / NOVAK: Unequal, maybe — but fair (access required)

NOVAK: Unequal, maybe — but fair (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak October 12, 2022

        Q: Our close circle of friends is made up of professionals in various areas. When we started on our individual paths after college, we decided that if we could use one another's services, we would never charge each other. We thought charging friends regardless of our professions was crass and selfish, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo