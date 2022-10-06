Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Faison hires new chief financial officer (access required)

By: Staff Report October 6, 2022

Commercial real estate investment firm Faison Enterprises, Inc. has announced Paul Seufert has been named Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Seufert will lead Faison into its next phase of growth as it manages more than $250M of committed capital in commercial real estate and marketable securities investments.  Seufert’s responsibilities will include overseeing the company’s financial reporting, ...

