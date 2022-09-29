Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Mortgage rates maintain their ascent  (access required)

Mortgage rates maintain their ascent  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 29, 2022

Freddie Mac has released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 5.89 percent.  “Mortgage rates rose again as markets continue to manage the prospect of more aggressive monetary policy due to elevated inflation,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Not only are mortgage rates rising but the dispersion ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo