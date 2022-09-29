Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report September 29, 2022

Crescent Communities has announced the sale of NOVEL LoSo Station, one of the many multifamily communities the company has developed within the Charlotte market, to Mid-America Apartment Communities.  “Since opening, we have watched NOVEL LoSo Station transform into a flourishing community, proving the viability of Lower South End as a prime neighborhood destination in Charlotte,” said Michael Tubridy, Senior ...

