Construction industry adds 16,000 jobs in August   (access required)

By: Staff Report September 29, 2022

Construction firms added 16,000 jobs in August, according to an analysis of federal employment data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said their newly released survey, conducted with Autodesk, showed contractors are eager to hire more employees but are being stymied by a dearth of qualified workers.  “Nonresidential construction activity is growing ...

