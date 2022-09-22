Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Novak / NOVAK: Don’t list elite memberships on resume  (access required)

NOVAK: Don’t list elite memberships on resume  (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak September 22, 2022

        Q: My wife passed her certified public accountant exam and received her Master of Business Administration from a top school. Her entrance score qualifies her to join Mensa International. She has thought about joining and listing it on her resume, but I think it's not be a good idea. I'm secure ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo