Nearly half of U.S. companies plan to add staff in the second half of 2022  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 22, 2022

The job market will remain strong for the latter part of 2022, research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. According to the company's State of U.S. Hiring Survey of more than 1,500 managers, 46% of respondents anticipate adding new permanent positions during the second half of the year; another 46% expect ...

