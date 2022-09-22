Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Going for the Handyman Special  (access required)

ENNICO: Going for the Handyman Special  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico September 22, 2022

         "I am a general contractor and builder whose business has gone downhill with the current housing downturn. I have decided to start a local handyman business to help ride out the storm. I would greatly appreciate your opinion of this business in this market."         With new home construction winding down due ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo