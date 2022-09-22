Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction workforce shortages risk undermining infrastructure projects as most contractors struggle to fill open positions  (access required)

Construction workforce shortages risk undermining infrastructure projects as most contractors struggle to fill open positions  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 22, 2022

Construction workforce shortages are affecting nearly all construction firms, undermining the industry’s ability to complete projects on time and on schedule and threatening the success of new federal investments in infrastructure and manufacturing, according to the results of a workforce survey conducted by the Associated General Contractors of America and Autodesk. The results underscore how public officials ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo