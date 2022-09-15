Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Construction employment increases in 250 of 358 metro areas (access required)

By: Staff Report September 15, 2022

Construction employment increased in 250 or 70 percent of 358 metro areas between July 2021 and July 2022, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of new government employment data. But association officials cautioned that most construction firms report they are struggling to find enough qualified workers to hire, according to a survey ...

