Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Mortgage rates increase  (access required)

Mortgage rates increase  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 14, 2022

Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 5.55 percent.   “The combination of higher mortgage rates and the slowdown in economic growth is weighing on the housing market,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Home sales continue to decline, prices are moderating, and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo