Home / Meckcetera / M/I Homes Donates proceeds from new Mooresville home to benefit cancer research  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 14, 2022

   One new home in M/I Homes’ Heritage at Neel Ranch community has an especially meaningful purpose.  More than $200,000 from the sale of the Mooresville home will benefit Pelotonia, a leading national non-profit that funds innovative cancer research.  M/I Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is building benefit homes in Charlotte and 13 other markets across ...

