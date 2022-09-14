Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Economy / CBRE’s Self Storage Advisory Group arranges $23.6M sale (access required)

CBRE’s Self Storage Advisory Group arranges $23.6M sale (access required)

By: Staff Report September 14, 2022

   CBRE has announced the $23.6 million sale of two Extra Space Storage facilities outside of Charlotte. Lakeland Village acquired the portfolio from an undisclosed private investor. Morgan Windbiel, Senior Vice President with CBRE’s Self Storage Advisory Group, represented the seller in the deal.  The 136,994-square-foot portfolio includes Extra Space Storage facilities in Salisbury and Mooresville. The Salisbury facility, ...

