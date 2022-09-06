Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Mortgage rates jump up  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 6, 2022

Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 5.22 percent.  “The 30-year fixed-rate went back up to well over five percent this week, a reminder that recent volatility remains persistent,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Although rates continue to fluctuate, recent data ...

