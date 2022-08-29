Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / The Solomon Organization sells 762-unit Charlotte residential rental portfolio   (access required)

The Solomon Organization sells 762-unit Charlotte residential rental portfolio   (access required)

By: Staff Report August 29, 2022

The Solomon Organization has sold a three-community garden apartment portfolio totaling 762 units for $173.5 million just five years after entering what has become one of the most dynamic housing markets in the country.              The properties include:  Waterford Hills Apartments – 6219 Waterford Hills Drive, Charlotte – 270 units, built in 1995  Mission Matthews Place – ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo