Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Opportunity Zone redevelopment areas continue to track nationwide home-price increases  (access required)

Opportunity Zone redevelopment areas continue to track nationwide home-price increases  (access required)

By: Staff Report August 29, 2022

ATTOM has released its second-quarter 2022 report analyzing qualified low-income Opportunity Zones targeted by Congress for economic redevelopment in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. In this report, ATTOM looked at 5,198 zones around the United States with sufficient data to analyze, meaning they had at least five home sales in the second ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo