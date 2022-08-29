Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Novak / NOVAK: How to end anger before it erupts  (access required)

NOVAK: How to end anger before it erupts  (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak August 29, 2022

         The city and the state don't matter. The location seems irrelevant. People across this country are experiencing various levels of anger. These states of anger may not be apparent, but they are always present. It hides beneath the do-gooder's intentions, the motivation articles urging people to move on and the videos ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo