Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Greystone provides a total of $47M in HUD-insured financing for five skilled nursing facility financings  (access required)

Greystone provides a total of $47M in HUD-insured financing for five skilled nursing facility financings  (access required)

By: Staff Report August 29, 2022

Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a total of $47 million in HUD-insured loans for five skilled nursing facilities located in California, Connecticut, North Carolina, and Ohio. The separate financings, provided to five different borrowers, was originated by Fred Levine, Managing Director at Greystone.  Greystone provided an $8,264,000 loan for a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo