Construction firms add 32,000 jobs in July as sector's unemployment rate drops to 3.5 percent

By: Staff Report August 29, 2022

Construction firms added 32,000 jobs in July as the sector’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent and the number of unfilled construction positions approaches record levels, according to an analysis of federal employment data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said the job gains were welcome news but would have been higher ...

