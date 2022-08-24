Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
North Carolina to receive up to $201.9M from U.S. Treasury department to promote small business growth and entrepreneurship through the American Rescue Plan

By: Staff Report August 24, 2022

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of North Carolina’s application for funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) for up to $201.9 million. President Biden’s American Rescue Plan reauthorized and expanded SSBCI, which was originally established in 2010 and was highly successful in increasing access to capital for small businesses ...

