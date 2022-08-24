Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / EXIT Realty provides critical consumer support as marketplace shift continues  (access required)

EXIT Realty provides critical consumer support as marketplace shift continues  (access required)

By: Staff Report August 24, 2022

The housing market has seen the price of a single-family home jump more than 20% in the last year, followed by increases in mortgage rates. The rapid changes can be difficult for the average consumer to understand, so EXIT Realty, a full-service real estate franchisor, is taking steps to help ensure customers are making well-informed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo